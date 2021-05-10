Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Apr.26 1.7 May 3 1.7 Apr.27 1.7 May 4 1.7 Apr.28 1.7 May 5 1.7 Apr.29 1.7 May 6 1.7 Apr.30 1.7 May 7 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.025 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.049. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0083 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Apr.26 2.059 May 3 2.0431 Apr.27 2.0525 May 4 2.0469 Apr.28 2.0529 May 5 2.0439 Apr.29 2.0618 May 6 2.0403 Apr.30 2.0602 May 7 2.0515 Average weekly 2.0573 Average weekly 2.0681

The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0228. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Apr.26 0.0227 May 3 0.0226 Apr.27 0.0227 May 4 0.0226 Apr.28 0.0227 May 5 0.0227 Apr.29 0.0229 May 6 0.0227 Apr.30 0.0227 May 7 0.0229 Average weekly 0.0227 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0013 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2051. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Apr.26 0.2018 May 3 0.205 Apr.27 0.2051 May 4 0.2056 Apr.28 0.2066 May 5 0.2044 Apr.29 0.2073 May 6 0.2041 Apr.30 0.2067 May 7 0.2052 Average weekly 0.2055 Average weekly 0.2063

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni