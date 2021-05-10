Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to increase

Finance 10 May 2021 17:28 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to increase
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to increase Finance 17:28
New facility to be put into operation in Iran’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 17:24
Iran boosts production, export of greens and vegetables Business 17:08
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 10 Society 17:07
Iran's ICOFC to develop two gas fields Oil&Gas 17:07
National leader Heydar Aliyev`s 98th anniversary marked at parliament (PHOTO) Politics 17:04
Program of Russian FM's visit to Azerbaijan unveiled Politics 17:04
Azerbaijan confirms 371 more COVID-19 cases, 892 recoveries Society 16:47
Public reps of Azerbaijan paying tribute to late National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Society 16:42
Mine-clearing operations begin in Azerbaijan's liberated villages Azerbaijan 16:14
Iran talks IAEA monitoring cameras at nuclear sites Nuclear Program 16:14
Presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan hold phone conversation Politics 16:10
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general Politics 15:44
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 15:34
Uzbekistan eyes ratifying two more conventions of International Labor Organization Uzbekistan 15:33
Uzbek mining and metallurgical complex exceeds export plan by half Uzbekistan 15:32
Cargo movements in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port up Transport 15:32
Iran reveals details of saffron exports Business 15:32
Various results achieved in Vienna every day – Iran’s MFA Nuclear Program 15:32
Oil gains after cyberattack forces shutdown of U.S. fuel pipelines Oil&Gas 15:20
Heydar Aliyev saved independent Azerbaijan from disappearing from political map - Russian expert Politics 15:10
Iran, Saudi Arabia conduct both bilateral, regional talks – Iran's MFA Politics 15:07
Registration of presidential candidates starts in Iran Politics 15:07
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports grows Transport 15:07
President Ilham Aliyev ends visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Politics 14:46
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in bank cash turnover in 4M2021 Finance 14:46
Uzbekneftegaz reveals indicators of oil and gas production and processing in 4M2021 Oil&Gas 14:46
Uzbekistan and France sign cooperation program Uzbekistan 14:38
Uzbekistan Helicopters LLC opens tender for refueling vehicle Tenders 14:38
Political will of Heydar Aliyev bearing fruit - colonel general Politics 14:36
Carbon price to rise, as governments pursue deeper decarbonisation strategies Oil&Gas 14:35
Iran expects to increase vaccination Society 14:25
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Azerbaijan Television Politics 14:12
Death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 75,000 people Society 14:00
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 8,465 per day Russia 13:41
President Ilham Aliyev views Ordubad railway station Politics 13:28
President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad Politics 13:26
President Ilham Aliyev views construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant (PHOTO) Politics 12:54
ERIELL to work on wells at field in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 12:54
First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 12:35
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Julfa-Ordubad highway (PHOTO) Politics 12:29
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 tomatoes export revealed Uzbekistan 12:29
Turkey sees increase in cement exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:26
Kazakhstan-Israel trade plummets y-o-y Business 12:17
Uzbekistan to connect number of small industrial zones to utility networks ICT 12:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:16
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 70 mb YTD Oil&Gas 11:55
EBRD, EIB, Proparco to fund construction of solar power plant in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Oil&Gas 11:52
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Artificial Insemination Center in Nakhchivan (PHOTO) Politics 11:41
Azerbaijan creating 'green' energy zone in liberated Karabakh Economy 11:41
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Nakhchivan Garrison Central Hospital (FOTO) Politics 11:36
President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Nakhchivan branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 11:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:29
Bank of Israel cuts government bond purchases Israel 11:26
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of “ASAN xidmət” Center in Nakhchivan (PHOTO) Politics 11:24
Turkey's 4M2021 steel exports to Turkmenistan shrink Turkey 11:22
Armenian Parliament to reconsider issue of electing new prime minister Armenia 11:22
Iran increases sturgeon farming Business 11:20
World's largest cargo plane with UK Covid aid takes off for India Other News 11:19
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 11:19
India to recruit 400 retired medical officers of AMC, SSC; Defence Ministry issues orders Other News 11:16
Iran eyes to expand ties Turkmenistan Business 11:16
Azerbaijani president visits graves of martyrs of Patriotic War at Nakhchivan city cemetery (PHOTO) Politics 11:15
Indian-Led Ground-Breaking Cancer Test Hopes To Launch This Year Other News 11:15
President Aliyev attends opening of military aerodrome of Special Combined Arms Army (PHOTO) Politics 11:11
Iran to renovate public transport fleet Business 11:05
Iranian water and electricity companies to enter EAEU market Business 11:04
Artists of Int'l Arts Festival create 'Kharybulbul' model in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 11:02
Indian and Indonesian navies carry out military drill in southern Arabian Sea Other News 11:01
President Aliyev attends presentation of new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport (PHOTO) Politics 11:01
Iran continues investments for dev't of postal network Business 11:00
Iran, Serbia to expand ties by preferential trade agreement Business 10:57
Iran to inaugurate new national housing units Business 10:52
Iran's NIGTC announces tender for intelligent pipes Tenders 10:50
Iran to return to its full oil production capacity by early 2023, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 10:49
India, EU hold virtual summit to boost overall ties Other News 10:48
Stand Firmly With India In This Challenging Time: European Commission Chief Other News 10:47
JP Morgan expects global oil demand to surge over summer Oil&Gas 10:40
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for visit (PHOTO) Politics 10:40
UK PM Johnson to announce next phase of COVID lockdown easing Europe 10:35
Over 170 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, says Indian government Other News 10:35
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi temple's medical supplies, oxygen reach India Other News 10:34
Iran allocates funds for flood control projects Business 10:27
Iranian currency rates for May 10 Finance 10:27
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 10 Uzbekistan 10:27
Iran's main Stock Exchange sees decline Business 10:27
Azerbaijani president, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 10:24
Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America US 10:19
Los Angeles-made film highlights Azerbaijan’s role in defeating Nazi Germany Politics 10:13
Bahar Azadi gold coin price increase in Iran Finance 09:59
Iran's NIDC to start exploration excavations in Ardabil Province Oil&Gas 09:59
Iran to launch number of facilities in free trade, special economic zones Business 09:59
Investments in mining sector of Iran's Zanjan Province increase Business 09:59
Iran's Amir-Kabir Petrochemical Company sees increase in sales Oil&Gas 09:59
Iran to restore several mines in Qom Province Business 09:47
Perpetuation of fascist ideology by Armenia - catastrophic for whole world - Israeli expert Politics 09:45
Iran shares data on exports from Semnan Province Business 09:36
Iran discloses number of cars supplied with dual fuel free of charge Oil&Gas 09:36
Likelihood of interest rate decrease in Azerbaijan seems very low – Unicapital Finance 09:32
Foundation of apartments to be laid in Iran's Yazd Province Construction 09:28
