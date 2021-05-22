Iranian currency rates for May 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to May 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,144 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 22 Iranian rial on May 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,461 59,500 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,732 46,650 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,045 5,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,000 5,069 1 Danish krone DKK 6,878 6,901 1 Indian rupee INR 577 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,654 139,730 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,390 27,454 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,555 38,618 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,410 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,798 34,739 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,092 30,182 1 South African rand ZAR 3,010 2,995 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,007 5,010 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,470 32,564 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,534 31,538 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,551 49,552 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,132 2,131 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,858 35,687 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,422 9,415 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,528 6,528 100 Thai baths THB 133,901 133,810 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,141 10,152 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,278 37,223 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,144 51,310 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,800 9,808 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,576 12,464 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,934 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,790 16,699 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,647 87,745 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,685 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,523 rials, and the price of $1 is 222,157 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 251,680 rials, and the price of $1 is 206,683 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 222,000-225,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials.