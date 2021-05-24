Azerbaijan records growth in gold price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except gold, decreased in Azerbaijan on May 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 12.223 manat or $7.19 (0.38 percent) and made up 3,202.443 manat or $1,883.79 per ounce.

The price of silver reduced by 0.2346 manat or 14 cents (0.5 percent) and amounted to 46.9702 manat ($27.63).

The price of platinum went down by 48.025 manat or $28.25 (2.34 percent) and equaled 2,000.73 manat ($1,176.9).

The price of palladium lowered by 42.177 manat or $24.81 (0.87 percent) and stood at 4,783.358 manat ($2,813.74).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 167.756 manat or $98.68 (5.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.4951 manat or $1.47 (5.6 percent) per ounce, platinum lowered by 53.397 manat or $31.41 per ounce (2.6 percent), while palladium edged down by 51.374 manat or $30.22 (1.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 267.7755 manat or $157.51 (9.1 percent), silver grew by 18.4025 manat or $10.82 (64.4 percent), platinum spiked by 589.1435 manat or $346.55 (41.7 percent), and palladium surged by 1,347.59 manat or $792.7 (39.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 24, 2021 3,202.443 46.9702 2,000.73 4,783.358 May 21, 2021 3,190.22 47.2048 2,048.755 4,825.535 Apr. 24, 2021 3,034.687 44.4751 2,054.127 4,834.732 May 24, 2020 2,934.6675 28.5677 1,411.5865 3,435.768 Change in a day in man. 12.223 -0.2346 -48.025 -42.177 in % 0.38 -0.5 -2.34 -0.87 Change in a month in man. 167.756 2.4951 -53.397 -51.374 in % 5.5 5.6 -2.6 -1.1 Change in a year in man. 267.7755 18.4025 589.1435 1,347.59 in % 9.1 64.4 41.7 39.2

