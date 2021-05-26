Iranian currency rates for May 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to May 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,385 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 26 Iranian rial on May 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,315 59,412 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,825 46,798 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,072 5,046 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,046 5,024 1 Danish krone DKK 6,910 6,896 1 Indian rupee INR 577 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,691 139,662 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,346 27,319 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,547 38,601 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,800 34,757 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,302 30,258 1 South African rand ZAR 3,033 3,015 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,955 5,004 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,512 32,508 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,654 31,599 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,526 49,525 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,116 2,130 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,891 35,849 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,422 9,423 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,550 6,542 100 Thai baths THB 133,976 133,958 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,143 10,131 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,387 37,316 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,385 51,278 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,823 9,819 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,884 12,724 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,931 2,925 1 Afghan afghani AFN 541 541 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,779 16,768 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,218 87,377 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,682 3,686 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,992

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 221,507 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 204,147 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-224,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials.