US budget 2022 includes $88 mln for Georgia
The US Department of State has released the US Congressional Budget Justification for 2022, which includes $88 million in assistance for Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
"Funding will help strengthen institutional checks and balances and the rule of law; develop a more vibrant civil society; improve access to independent, reliable, and balanced media; promote political pluralism; support reconciliation efforts including in Abkhazia; increase energy security and advance clean energy; promote reforms necessary to foster economic development; expand private-sector competitiveness and agricultural productivity; and attract foreign investment”, the document reads.
