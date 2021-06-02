Iranian currency rates for June 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 2

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to June 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,416 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 2 Iranian rial on June 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,508 59,693 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,908 46,746 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,083 5,066 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,057 5,051 1 Danish krone DKK 6,915 6,907 1 Indian rupee INR 577 580 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,665 139,642 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,078 27,349 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,387 38,363 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,414 5,412 1 Omani rial OMR 109,236 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,905 34,792 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,482 30,585 1 South African rand ZAR 3,053 3,056 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,932 4,948 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,621 32,506 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,784 31,792 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,570 49,557 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,127 2,124 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,868 36,020 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,439 9,435 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,582 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 134,714 134,622 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,176 10,180 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,947 37,890 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,416 51,367 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,815 9,807 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,924 12,904 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,944 2,943 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,571 16,597 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 88,004 88,102 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,684 3,681 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,522 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,420 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 248,828 rials, and the price of $1 is 203,262 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.