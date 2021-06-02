Azerbaijan among countries rapidly expanding contactless fare payment system - Visa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Azerbaijan is among the countries that are rapidly expanding the contactless fare payment system in transport, Cristina Doros, Visa regional manager for the Caucasus region, said.

Doros made the remark at the ceremony of launching a contactless fare payment system by using payment bank cards in partnership with Azerbaijan Railways, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 2.

“When passenger traffic has started to grow but is still behind the level before the COVID-19 pandemic began, cities and transport operators worldwide are looking for ways to provide residents with safe, reliable and efficient transport services,” the regional manager said.

The use of contactless payment in transport has grown by 187 percent worldwide. Visa is currently developing and expanding contactless payment solutions in partnership with 500 cities.

"We are proud that Azerbaijan is among the countries expanding the contactless fare payment system," the regional manager added.

Earlier, Doros stressed that one of the most important trends in the payment industry for the organization is the projects aimed at developing the scope of application of contactless payments.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, contactless payments have become especially relevant as this technology allows to speed up the payment process,” the regional manager added.

