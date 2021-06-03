Iranian currency rates for June 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 3

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to June 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,292 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 3 Iranian rial on June 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,539 59,508 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,765 46,908 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,081 5,083 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,062 5,057 1 Danish krone DKK 6,898 6,915 1 Indian rupee INR 576 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,631 139,665 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,202 27,078 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,321 38,387 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,413 5,414 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,860 34,905 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,423 30,482 1 South African rand ZAR 3,096 3,053 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,887 4,932 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,557 32,621 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,762 31,784 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,565 49,570 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,121 2,127 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,810 36,868 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,439 9,439 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,582 6,582 100 Thai baths THB 134,981 134,714 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,181 10,176 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,837 37,947 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,292 51,416 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,798 9,815 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,063 12,924 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,944 2,944 1 Afghan afghani AFN 537 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,566 16,571 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,914 88,004 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,684 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,849 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,972 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 247,437 rials, and the price of $1 is 202,612 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 229,000-232,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 280,000-283,000 rials.