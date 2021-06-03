Central Bank of Azerbaijan expanding digital solutions from instant payment system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is expanding the infrastructure capabilities of the instant payment system, which was commissioned by the Central Bank of the country (CBA) in October last year, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

Within the framework of measures taken in this direction, for the first time in Azerbaijan on the basis of the principles of ‘open banking’ in the system of instant payments, functions have been created for online registration and withdrawal of funds from bank accounts owned by clients, as well as for obtaining information about the balance.

According to the CBA, presently the clients of Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaycan, Unibank, AFB Bank and Azer-Turk Bank are able to use the functionality of the system for current and payment card accounts, and clients of Premium Bank, Gunay Bank, Muganbank, Naxcivanbank, Bank Avrasiya, Bank Respublika, Turanbank and Bank BTB - for current accounts. At the same time, customers can make payments 24/7 instantly using the AniPay mobile app.

At present, 19 banks, the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and Azerpost LLC are integrated into this platform. Work continues on expanding the coverage of the system, increasing the range of digital solutions provided to users, and non-cash payments using the QR code payment solution.

