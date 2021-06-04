Azerbaijan sees decrease in precious metals prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fell on June 4 compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 58.8285 manat or $34.6 (1.82 percent), amounting to 3, 178.6855 manat ($1,869), and an ounce of silver - by 1.2874 manat or 75 cents (2.69 percent), amounting to 46.535 manat ($27.37).

The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 64.4555 manat or $37.91 (3.18 percent) and amounted to 1,964.1545 manat ($1,155), and per ounce of palladium - by 61.1235 manat or $35.95 (1.25 percent), amounting to 4,809.759 manat ($2,829).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 137.3685 manat or $80.8 (4.5 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 1.0151 manat or 59 cents (2.2 percent). The price for an ounce of platinum fell by 134.9205 manat or $79.36 (6.4 percent), and for an ounce of palladium - by 253.963 manat or $149.3 (5 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 281.503 manat or $165.5 (9.7 percent), silver - by 16.6153 manat or $9.77 (55.5 percent), platinum - by 545.8445 manat or $321 (38.5 percent), and palladium - by 1,513.459 manat or $890.2 (45.9 percent).