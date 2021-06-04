Azerbaijan sees decrease in precious metals prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fell on June 4 compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank.
Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 58.8285 manat or $34.6 (1.82 percent), amounting to 3, 178.6855 manat ($1,869), and an ounce of silver - by 1.2874 manat or 75 cents (2.69 percent), amounting to 46.535 manat ($27.37).
The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 64.4555 manat or $37.91 (3.18 percent) and amounted to 1,964.1545 manat ($1,155), and per ounce of palladium - by 61.1235 manat or $35.95 (1.25 percent), amounting to 4,809.759 manat ($2,829).
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 137.3685 manat or $80.8 (4.5 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 1.0151 manat or 59 cents (2.2 percent). The price for an ounce of platinum fell by 134.9205 manat or $79.36 (6.4 percent), and for an ounce of palladium - by 253.963 manat or $149.3 (5 percent).
On annual basis, gold rose by 281.503 manat or $165.5 (9.7 percent), silver - by 16.6153 manat or $9.77 (55.5 percent), platinum - by 545.8445 manat or $321 (38.5 percent), and palladium - by 1,513.459 manat or $890.2 (45.9 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
June 4, 2021
|
3,178.6855
|
46.535
|
1,964.1545
|
4,809.759
|
June 3, 2021
|
3,237.514
|
47.8224
|
2,028.61
|
4,870.8825
|
May 4, 2021
|
3,041.317
|
45.5199
|
2,099.075
|
5,063.722
|
June 4, 2020
|
2,897.1825
|
29.9197
|
1,418.31
|
3,296.3
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
-58.8285
|
-1.2874
|
-64.4555
|
-61.1235
|
in %
|
-1.82
|
-2.69
|
-3.18
|
-1.25
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
137.3685
|
1.0151
|
-134.9205
|
-253.963
|
in %
|
4.5
|
2.2
|
-6.4
|
-5
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
281.503
|
16.6153
|
545.8445
|
1513.459
|
in %
|
9.7
|
55.5
|
38.5
|
45.9