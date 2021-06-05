Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 64.63 manat (2 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,226.784 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 24
|
3,202.443
|
May 31
|
3,243.32
|
May 25
|
3,194.23
|
June 1
|
3,250.63
|
May 26
|
3,240.92
|
June 2
|
3,223.77
|
May 27
|
3,227.076
|
June 3
|
3,237.51
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
3,178.69
|
Average weekly
|
3,216.167
|
Average weekly
|
3,226.784
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.1646 manat (2.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver reached 47.455 manat, which is by 0.5 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 24
|
46.9702
|
May 31
|
47.6996
|
May 25
|
46.9902
|
June 1
|
47.9884
|
May 26
|
47.8691
|
June 2
|
47.23
|
May 27
|
47.0495
|
June 3
|
47.8224
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
46.535
|
Average weekly
|
47.22
|
Average weekly
|
47.455
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 58.36 manat (2.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,031.586 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 24
|
2,000.73
|
May 31
|
2,022.51
|
May 25
|
2,005.06
|
June 1
|
2,030.07
|
May 26
|
2,054.2
|
June 2
|
2,022.59
|
May 27
|
2,026.596
|
June 3
|
2,028.61
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1,964.15
|
Average weekly
|
2,021.65
|
Average weekly
|
2,013.586
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 14.59 manat (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,841.214 manat, which is 2.4 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 24
|
4,783.358
|
May 31
|
4,824.35
|
May 25
|
4,680.51
|
June 1
|
4,857.72
|
May 26
|
4,756.36
|
June 2
|
4,843.36
|
May 27
|
4,693.428
|
June 3
|
4,870.88
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
4,809.76
|
Average weekly
|
4,728.414
|
Average weekly
|
4,841.214
