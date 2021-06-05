Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 64.63 manat (2 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,226.784 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 24 3,202.443 May 31 3,243.32 May 25 3,194.23 June 1 3,250.63 May 26 3,240.92 June 2 3,223.77 May 27 3,227.076 June 3 3,237.51 May 28 - June 4 3,178.69 Average weekly 3,216.167 Average weekly 3,226.784

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.1646 manat (2.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver reached 47.455 manat, which is by 0.5 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 24 46.9702 May 31 47.6996 May 25 46.9902 June 1 47.9884 May 26 47.8691 June 2 47.23 May 27 47.0495 June 3 47.8224 May 28 - June 4 46.535 Average weekly 47.22 Average weekly 47.455

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 58.36 manat (2.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,031.586 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 24 2,000.73 May 31 2,022.51 May 25 2,005.06 June 1 2,030.07 May 26 2,054.2 June 2 2,022.59 May 27 2,026.596 June 3 2,028.61 May 28 - June 4 1,964.15 Average weekly 2,021.65 Average weekly 2,013.586

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 14.59 manat (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,841.214 manat, which is 2.4 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 24 4,783.358 May 31 4,824.35 May 25 4,680.51 June 1 4,857.72 May 26 4,756.36 June 2 4,843.36 May 27 4,693.428 June 3 4,870.88 May 28 - June 4 4,809.76 Average weekly 4,728.414 Average weekly 4,841.214

