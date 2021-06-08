EBRD's participation in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

The issue of participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 was discussed with EBRD regional director for Caucasus, Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The meeting parties also exchanged views on private sector development and implementation of projects within Ganja Green City Programme.

As of early May 2021, the EBRD's portfolio of projects in Azerbaijan was estimated at over 1.1 billion euro. The loan portfolio is designed for the implementation of 35 projects.

Most of the projects (78 percent, or 899 million euro) were investments in sustainable infrastructure, 20 percent, or about 234 million euro, were investments in industry, trade and agriculture, and two percent, or 20 million euros, were investments in financial institutions.

