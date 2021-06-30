Projects under implementation jointly with EBRD - important for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The projects being implemented jointly with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) are important in terms of promoting economic diversification and application of best practices in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting with EBRD’s First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink, Trend reports on June 30.

“Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with the bank,” Jabbarov said. “So far, the EBRD has invested more than three billion euros in the Azerbaijani economy upon 177 projects.”

The Azerbaijani minister also informed Rigterink about Azerbaijan’s socio-economic priorities, the possibility of the EBRD's participation in the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and the reintegration of the economy to achieve the set goals.

“There is great potential for the development of cooperation between the EBRD and the Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Development Fund, strengthening ties in public-private sector partnership, green economy and renewable energy sources,” Jabbarov said.

In turn, Rigterink stressed the long-term and effective partnership of the bank with Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan’s great economic potential creates a basis for strengthening existing ties,” EBRD’s first vice president added.

