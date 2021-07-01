Period of pension contributions payment for Turkmen entrepreneurs begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

The payment of pensions contributions for entrepreneurs for 1H2021 has begun in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The pension contributions are paid from July 1 through August 15 of this year.

As reported pensions have increased by 10 percent in Turkmenistan.

The increase in wages, pensions, state benefits and scholarships is an annual measure carried out by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The country has adopted a number of laws and legislative and regulatory acts in this area. Among them is the Code of Turkmenistan on social protection of the population.

