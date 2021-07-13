Uzbekistan, WB discuss measures to mitigate negative impact of COVID-19 on economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Uzbekistan and the World Bank (WB) discussed measures aimed at mitigating the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, Trend reports with reference to UzDaily.uz.

The discussions took place during a meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan and WB.

In addition, the parties considered the issues of financing education, health and social protection during the pandemic at the expense of the state budget.

A draft report developed based on the results of studies conducted by the World Bank to assess the transformation process in Uzbekistan was also discussed.

As reported, Uzbekistan and World Bank determined the format for further interaction on the development of a new Partnership Program for 2022-2026. The main priority directions of the reform program of the Government of Uzbekistan for the next five years will be taken as its basis.

Also, earlier Uzbekistan and WB signed a financial agreement on the modernization of the national innovation system in Uzbekistan.

