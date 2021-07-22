Turkmenistan, IOM to finalize joint draft on co-financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are currently jointly working on the draft General Agreement on Co-financing of projects, which is expected to be finalized soon, IOM's Head of Office in Turkmenistan told Trend.

"This is going to be a framework agreement that will allow both parties to co-fund projects in the prioritized areas," he noted.

As he said, the idea of the General Agreement on Co-financing between IOM and the Government of Turkmenistan came about in 2020 and both parties started consulting with each other on the possibility of concluding such agreement.

"Parties are in regular contact with the Government of Turkmenistan via MFA discussing new opportunities for the projects. Areas of Counter-trafficking, Migration, and Health, Migration and Emergencies, Climate change/Disaster Risk Reduction are currently under consideration to develop new projects. Potentially these projects will be implemented on the basis of co-funding by both parties," added Atajanov.

As earlier IOM told Trend, Turkmenistan takes substantial measures to plan and deploy assistance to migrants.

"Countering risks of irregular migration and combatting trafficking in persons is the subject of the two NAPs on Countertrafficking. One of them was successfully implemented and the second one is in the progress. These plans focus on the creation of Turkmenistan the national referral and assistance mechanisms to support the victims of human trafficking," IOM had said.

"Importantly, under the NAPs, the parties cooperated to provide direct material and reintegration assistance to victims of trafficking and ensure preventive measures conducting information campaigns on the risks of irregular migration around the country and supporting operation two counter-trafficking/migration hotlines," said IOM.

