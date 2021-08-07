Iranian currency rates for August 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to August 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,391 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 7 Iranian rial on August 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,264 58,411 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,935 46,435 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,847 4,883 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,729 4,767 1 Danish krone DKK 6,642 6,698 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,713 139,863 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,588 25,759 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,100 38,502 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,401 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,425 33,469 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,449 29,436 1 South African rand ZAR 2,871 2,935 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,867 4,988 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,893 31,021 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,005 31,063 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,550 49,515 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,205 35,187 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,312 9,314 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,478 6,492 100 Thai baths THB 125,680 127,193 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,957 9,947 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,648 36,541 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,391 49,815 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,888 9,895 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,550 13,515 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,918 2,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,693 16,732 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,847 84,499 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,683 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 296,306 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,967 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,722 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,959 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 251,000-254,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.

