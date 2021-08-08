Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 20.107 manat (0.7 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,075.453 manat, which is 0.1 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 26 3,070.62 Aug. 2 3,078.777 July 27 3,058.18 Aug. 3 3,079.68 July 28 3070.25 Aug. 4 3,081.22 July 29 3,085.83 Aug. 5 3,078.92 July 30 3,106.71 Aug. 6 3,058.67 Average weekly 3,078.318 Average weekly 3,075.453

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.6357 manat (1.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.175 manat, which is 0.7 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 26 42.978 Aug. 2 43.3379 July 27 42.885 Aug. 3 43.0882 July 28 42.2165 Aug. 4 43.5498 July 29 42.8565 Aug. 5 43.197 July 30 43.4848 Aug. 6 42.7022 Average weekly 42.884 Average weekly 43.175

During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 88.856 manat (4.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,765.391 manat, which is 2.6 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 26 1,813.83 Aug. 2 1,798.566 July 27 1,811.72 Aug. 3 1,795.48 July 28 1,809.91 Aug. 4 1,789.73 July 29 1,828.65 Aug. 5 1,733.47 July 30 1,794.47 Aug. 6 1,709.71 Average weekly 1,811.716 Average weekly 1,765.391

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 54.156 manat (1.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,532.425 manat, which is by 0.7 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 26 4,543.17 Aug. 2 4,566.336 July 27 4,493.17 Aug. 3 4,560.49 July 28 4,472.05 Aug. 4 4,514.69 July 29 4,494.44 Aug. 5 4,508.43 July 30 4,506.16 Aug. 6 4,512.18 Average weekly 4,501.798 Average weekly 4,532.425

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni