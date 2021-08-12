Income of Iranian population grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The monthly income of urban and rural residents in Iran increased by an average of 2.6 percent over a 5-year period (from March 21, 2015 through March 20, 2020), Trend reports citing the statistics of the Statistical Center of Iran.

According to the statistics, the monthly income of urban residents in Iran during the reporting period increased from 23 million rials (about $547) to 62 million rials (about $1,470) for per family.

Also, the annual income of urban residents in Iran within the five years increased from 278 million rials (about $6,620) to 746 million rials (about $17,700) for per family, the statistics said.

"Furthermore, the monthly income of rural residents in Iran over the mentioned period increased from 13 million rials (about $309) to 35 million rials (about $833) for per family," the statistics said.

According to the statistics, the annual income of rural residents in Iran in the 5 years has increased from 161 million rials (about $3,830) to 420 million rials (about $10,000) for per family.