Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 2 1.7 Aug. 9 1.7 Aug. 3 1.7 Aug. 10 1.7 Aug. 4 1.7 Aug. 11 1.7 Aug. 5 1.7 Aug. 12 1.7 Aug. 6 1.7 Aug. 13 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0032 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9958. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0197 (1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 2 2.0183 Aug. 9 1.9989 Aug. 3 2.0195 Aug. 10 1.9954 Aug. 4 2.0179 Aug. 11 1.9923 Aug. 5 2.0122 Aug. 12 1.9967 Aug. 6 2.0097 Aug. 13 1.9957 Average weekly 2.0155 Average weekly 1.9958

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 2 0.0232 Aug. 9 0.0231 Aug. 3 0.0233 Aug. 10 0.0231 Aug. 4 0.0233 Aug. 11 0.023 Aug. 5 0.0233 Aug. 12 0.0232 Aug. 6 0.0232 Aug. 13 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0233 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0012 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1972. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.004 manat (2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 2 0.2009 Aug. 9 0.197 Aug. 3 0.2034 Aug. 10 0.1964 Aug. 4 0.2021 Aug. 11 0.1974 Aug. 5 0.2003 Aug. 12 0.197 Aug. 6 0.1993 Aug. 13 0.1982 Average weekly 0.2012 Average weekly 0.1972

---

