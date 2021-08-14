Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 2
|
1.7
|
Aug. 9
|
1.7
|
Aug. 3
|
1.7
|
Aug. 10
|
1.7
|
Aug. 4
|
1.7
|
Aug. 11
|
1.7
|
Aug. 5
|
1.7
|
Aug. 12
|
1.7
|
Aug. 6
|
1.7
|
Aug. 13
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0032 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9958. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0197 (1 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 2
|
2.0183
|
Aug. 9
|
1.9989
|
Aug. 3
|
2.0195
|
Aug. 10
|
1.9954
|
Aug. 4
|
2.0179
|
Aug. 11
|
1.9923
|
Aug. 5
|
2.0122
|
Aug. 12
|
1.9967
|
Aug. 6
|
2.0097
|
Aug. 13
|
1.9957
|
Average weekly
|
2.0155
|
Average weekly
|
1.9958
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Aug. 2
|
0.0232
|
Aug. 9
|
0.0231
|
Aug. 3
|
0.0233
|
Aug. 10
|
0.0231
|
Aug. 4
|
0.0233
|
Aug. 11
|
0.023
|
Aug. 5
|
0.0233
|
Aug. 12
|
0.0232
|
Aug. 6
|
0.0232
|
Aug. 13
|
0.0231
|
Average weekly
|
0.0233
|
Average weekly
|
0.0231
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0012 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1972. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.004 manat (2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 2
|
0.2009
|
Aug. 9
|
0.197
|
Aug. 3
|
0.2034
|
Aug. 10
|
0.1964
|
Aug. 4
|
0.2021
|
Aug. 11
|
0.1974
|
Aug. 5
|
0.2003
|
Aug. 12
|
0.197
|
Aug. 6
|
0.1993
|
Aug. 13
|
0.1982
|
Average weekly
|
0.2012
|
Average weekly
|
0.1972
---
