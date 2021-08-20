Azerbaijan's Fund auctions off third tranche of mortgage bonds in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An auction on placing the third tranche of mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports with reference to the fund.

According to the fund, the bonds amounted to 55 million manat ($32.3 million) with a circulation period of 9,360 days.

The total amount of bids for the bonds at nominal prices also made up 110 million manat ($64.7 million). The maturity date of the bonds is April 5, 2047.

In 2020, the total issue amount of the fund’s bonds was 250 million manat ($147.06).

As earlier reported, the total assets of the Mortgage Fund since the time of its creation amounted to 1.8 billion manat ($1.05 billion), and capital - 822 million manat ($483.5 million), and over 96 percent in the corporate securities market accounts for the fund’s bonds.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug.20)

