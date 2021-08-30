Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Aug.30.

So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $70.14 per barrel, having grown by $2.29 (3.4 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $71.43 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.12.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69.46 per barrel last week, up by $2.27 (3.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.44.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $66.78 per barrel, which is $2.43 (3.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.71.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $70.78 per barrel, which is $2.2 (3.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $71.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.94.

Oil grade/date Aug. 23, 2021 Aug. 24, 2021 Aug. 25, 2021 Aug. 26, 2021 Aug. 27, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $68.12 $70.12 $70.61 $70.44 $71.43 $70.14 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $67.44 $69.44 $69.93 $69.75 $70.74 $69.46 Urals (EX NOVO) $64.71 $66.73 $67.4 $67.05 $68.03 $66.78 Brent Dated $68.94 $70.89 $71.33 $70.94 $71.81 $70.78

---

