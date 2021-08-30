Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Aug.30.
So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $70.14 per barrel, having grown by $2.29 (3.4 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $71.43 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.12.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69.46 per barrel last week, up by $2.27 (3.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.44.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $66.78 per barrel, which is $2.43 (3.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.71.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $70.78 per barrel, which is $2.2 (3.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $71.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.94.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Aug. 23, 2021
|
Aug. 24, 2021
|
Aug. 25, 2021
|
Aug. 26, 2021
|
Aug. 27, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$68.12
|
$70.12
|
$70.61
|
$70.44
|
$71.43
|
$70.14
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$67.44
|
$69.44
|
$69.93
|
$69.75
|
$70.74
|
$69.46
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$64.71
|
$66.73
|
$67.4
|
$67.05
|
$68.03
|
$66.78
|
Brent Dated
|
$68.94
|
$70.89
|
$71.33
|
$70.94
|
$71.81
|
$70.78
