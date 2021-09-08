US dollar sale price at Uzbek commercial banks up on September 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The selling and buying rates of the USD increased again in the commercial banks of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Central Bank of the country.

Since September 8, the dollar purchase price in banks ranges between 10,630 – 10,690 soums, and the selling price is 10,740 – 10,750 soums.

Some Uzbek banks have already set a new USD price:

• Hamkor bank: purchase – 10,680, sale – 10,750;

• Ravnaq bank: purchase – 10,680, sale – 10,750;

• Ipak Yo'li bank: purchase – 10,660, sale – 10,740;

• Aloka bank: purchase – 10,690, sale – 10,750;

• Kapital bank: purchase – 10,690, sale – 10,750.

The official exchange rate of the Central Bank dollar (from September 8) is 10,695.23 soums.

---

