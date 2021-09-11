Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 30 1.7 Sept. 6 1.7 Aug. 31 1.7 Sept. 7 1.7 Sept. 1 1.7 Sept. 8 1.7 Sept. 2 1.7 Sept. 9 1.7 Sept. 3 1.7 Sept. 10 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0068 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.014. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.003 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 30 2.007 Sept. 6 2.0178 Aug. 31 2.0091 Sept. 7 2.0199 Sept. 1 2.0064 Sept. 8 2.0131 Sept. 2 2.0123 Sept. 9 2.0084 Sept. 3 2.0192 Sept. 10 2.011 Average weekly 2.011 Average weekly 2.014

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 30 0.0231 Sept. 6 0,0233 Aug. 31 0.0231 Sept. 7 0,0233 Sept. 1 0.0232 Sept. 8 0,0232 Sept. 2 0.0233 Sept. 9 0,0232 Sept. 3 0.0233 Sept. 10 0,0233 Average weekly 0.0232 Average weekly 0,0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0031 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.203. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0011 manat (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 30 0.2035 Sept. 6 0,2043 Aug. 31 0.2028 Sept. 7 0,2052 Sept. 1 0.2042 Sept. 8 0,2037 Sept. 2 0.2049 Sept. 9 0,2007 Sept. 3 0.2052 Sept. 10 0,2012 Average weekly 0.2041 Average weekly 0,203

