USAID to allocate funds for Georgia to fight COVID-19

Finance 18 September 2021 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
USAID to allocate funds for Georgia to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will allocate $5.4 million as additional assistance to Georgia to fight against COVID-19, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“We are pleased to announce the first in several new awards to address the impact of COVID-19 in Georgia. In partnership with the Zinc Network, we will develop a series of public service announcements that will bust vaccine myths, inform the public about the benefits of getting vaccinated, and share fact-based information about vaccines," said the USAID.

As reported, additional programs and trusted international partners, to be announced in the coming months, will facilitate increased access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, with a focus on vulnerable and hard to reach populations, and further strengthen the Georgian people’s ability capacity of Georgia’s healthcare system to prevent, detect, and respond to cases of COVID-19.

"These COVID-19 response activities will total $5.4 million in new assistance from the American people to Georgian people, civil society, and others,” the USAID announced.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Russia organizes another charter flight to bring its citizens back from Turkmenistan
Russia organizes another charter flight to bring its citizens back from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries extends tender for overhaul
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries extends tender for overhaul
Turkey's chemical exports to Turkmenistan grow in 7M2021
Turkey's chemical exports to Turkmenistan grow in 7M2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran, Tajikistan sign several bilateral cooperation documents Business 11:49
Film on renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli produced in Los Angeles Economy 11:18
Russia organizes another charter flight to bring its citizens back from Turkmenistan Transport 10:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:57
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 18 Uzbekistan 10:56
Iranian currency rates for September 18 Finance 10:55
Iran requires investment for development of joint gas fields - MP Oil&Gas 10:53
USAID to allocate funds for Georgia to fight COVID-19 Finance 10:50
Who was behind WB's falsification of data on Azerbaijan in 'Doing Business' reports? Economy 10:50
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries extends tender for overhaul Tenders 10:28
Iran receives batch of COVID-19 vaccine from Austria Iran 10:25
Monetary conditions in Azerbaijan becoming anti-inflationary - Central Bank Economy 10:08
SCO begins Iran's full membership process - MFA Iran 10:07
Iran sees decrease in unemployment rate in Tehran Finance 10:01
Uzbekneftegaz shares data on weekly oil prices on exchange trading Oil&Gas 09:49
Gunman convicted in deadly Colorado school shooting gets life without parole US 09:35
Hydrogen projects to raise demand for water supply via desalination Oil&Gas 09:34
Oil prices to fall due to rising global oil supply, rather than dwindling demand Oil&Gas 09:27
Akkuyu NPP construction never stopped for an hour despite pandemic — Rosatom chief Turkey 09:03
Beijing Stock Exchange specifies investor access thresholds Finance 08:58
2,901 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:31
Georgia shows strong commitment to transitioning to clean energy - GGF Oil&Gas 08:00
USAID supports citizen engagement in improving infrastructure in Balakan, Gakh and Zagatala (PHOTO/VİDEO) Society 07:29
Argentina's Fernandez reshuffles Cabinet after crisis week Other News 06:53
Yemen's gov't complains to UNSC over Houthi attack on Mocha port Arab World 06:20
U.S. probes possible insider trading at Binance Finance 05:49
UN Security Council extends Afghan mission mandate for six months Other News 05:21
Oil prices decline amid U.S. dollar strength Oil&Gas 04:50
G20 meeting on Afghanistan planned for September 22 World 04:22
Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84 Other News 03:54
Turkey reports 27,692 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:25
Taliban official discusses plans for fixed govt. World 02:53
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory quarantine Other News 02:24
Over 634,000 Afghans displaced by conflicts this year - UN agency World 01:55
France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal Europe 01:27
Russia to boost production of vaccines to 45 mln doses a month Russia 00:58
Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake' US 00:29
Turkey's chemical exports to Turkmenistan grow in 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
UK removes 8 countries, including Turkey, from red travel list Turkey 17 September 23:35
Report of US Commission on Int'l Religious Freedom is biased - head of Azerbaijani State Committee (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 23:02
OIC Ombudsmen Association's delegations inspects monument "Maraga-150" in Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 23:00
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to resume flights Uzbekistan 17 September 22:36
Turkmenistan, UN talk creation of national database on SDGs Turkmenistan 17 September 22:25
Next stage of "Three Brothers - 2021" international drills ends (VİDEO) Azerbaijan 17 September 21:49
54th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran Iran 17 September 21:36
International Astronautics Congress 2023 to be held on Azerbaijan ICT 17 September 21:25
Azerbaijan shares data on labor contracts Economy 17 September 21:01
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 17 September 21:00
CAERC talks World Bank's suspension of "Doing Business" report Economy 17 September 20:30
Number of taxpayers increases in Azerbaijan Economy 17 September 20:08
Delegation of OIC Ombudsmen Association visits Azerbaijan's Tartar district (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 20:03
Process of restoring economic growth continues in Azerbaijan – CBA Economy 17 September 20:02
CBA shares projected annual inflation rates in Azerbaijan Finance 17 September 19:14
Azerbaijani State Tax Service shares data on volume of funds transferred to state budget Economy 17 September 19:14
Price increase of food products is connected with growing demand – Azerbaijani MP Economy 17 September 19:13
Head of OIC Ombudsman Association talks Armenian genocide against historical and cultural heritage in Karabakh Politics 17 September 18:20
Compulsory car insurance collections in Azerbaijani market grow in 7M2021 Finance 17 September 18:13
AHK Foreign Business Reception to host Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Society 17 September 18:12
Natural gas, electricity prices likely to increase further in Europe Oil&Gas 17 September 18:11
Johnson & Johnson to supply Georgia with coronavirus vaccines Georgia 17 September 18:10
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 17 Uzbekistan 17 September 18:01
Next meeting of SCO countries may be held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat Turkmenistan 17 September 18:01
NATO’s partnership with Georgia remains strong and close - official Georgia 17 September 17:59
Central Bank of Azerbaijan increases discount rate Economy 17 September 17:55
UN website posts documents of int'l organizations on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 17 September 17:52
Russian helicopter service center in Azerbaijan to become a regional hub for major repairs - official Economy 17 September 17:48
Uzbek gold, foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 17 September 17:44
UK public inflation expectations tick higher in August Europe 17 September 17:37
Nar presented gifts to university applicants with the highest scores (PHOTO) ICT 17 September 17:28
EU wants to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to build different kind of future – EU Representative Politics 17 September 17:18
Number of economically active citizens in Azerbaijan increases Economy 17 September 17:14
Iran sees increase in exports to Azerbaijan - Chamber of Commerce Economy 17 September 17:13
Gold exports from Georgia decrease Business 17 September 16:54
Kazakhstan reports decrease in crude oil output Business 17 September 16:51
Russia administers COVID-19 vaccine doses to 38% of population Russia 17 September 16:48
Kazakhstan's names its biggest trade partners among EU member states Finance 17 September 16:48
Azerbaijan, Ukraine developing cooperation for international road transport Transport 17 September 16:47
'Hiroshima of Caucasus' - this is how foreign observers call Azerbaijan's war-torn Aghdam Politics 17 September 16:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17 September 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,770 more COVID-19 cases, 3,788 recoveries Society 17 September 16:36
Czech gas market needs more liquidity with multiple supply sources – IEA Oil&Gas 17 September 16:24
IFC allocates loan to Uzbek bank to drive 'green growth', expand SME lending Finance 17 September 16:21
Presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss development of co-op in several areas Turkmenistan 17 September 16:17
Azerbaijan's cargo movement by all types of vehicles down in 8M2021 Transport 17 September 16:16
UAE could invest further $1.4 bln in Britain this year Arab World 17 September 16:12
Uzbekistan identifies priorities for its chairmanship in SCO Business 17 September 16:11
Credit Suisse taps new Israeli market head following departures Europe 17 September 16:10
Russia reports 19,905 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 17 September 16:09
Cost of mobile internet in Georgia decreases ICT 17 September 16:08
Belgium increases exports to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 17 September 16:04
R-Pharm enterprise to produce Azerbaijani products under different brands Economy 17 September 16:04
Tesla to work with global regulators on data security -Musk US 17 September 16:03
EU Special Representative for S.Caucasus visiting Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 15:59
Delegation of Association of Ombudsmen of OIC on visit in Azerbaijan's Aghdam on fact-finding mission (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 15:55
Czech Republic should prepare for phase-out of coal power plants, says IEA Oil&Gas 17 September 15:54
UAE to fund construction of fertilizer production in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 17 September 15:53
Kazakhstan increases road cargo transportation volumes Construction 17 September 15:52
Kazakhstan's trade with Kyrgyzstan increases Business 17 September 15:49
Azerbaijani FM receives UN representative (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 15:40
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to purchase transformer substations Kazakhstan 17 September 15:33
All news