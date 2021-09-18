USAID to allocate funds for Georgia to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will allocate $5.4 million as additional assistance to Georgia to fight against COVID-19, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“We are pleased to announce the first in several new awards to address the impact of COVID-19 in Georgia. In partnership with the Zinc Network, we will develop a series of public service announcements that will bust vaccine myths, inform the public about the benefits of getting vaccinated, and share fact-based information about vaccines," said the USAID.

As reported, additional programs and trusted international partners, to be announced in the coming months, will facilitate increased access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, with a focus on vulnerable and hard to reach populations, and further strengthen the Georgian people’s ability capacity of Georgia’s healthcare system to prevent, detect, and respond to cases of COVID-19.

"These COVID-19 response activities will total $5.4 million in new assistance from the American people to Georgian people, civil society, and others,” the USAID announced.

