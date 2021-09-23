Iranian currency rates for September 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to September 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,304 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.23 Iranian rial on Sept.22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,408 57,385 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,539 45,472 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,856 4,843 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,873 4,838 1 Danish krone DKK 6,631 6,623 1 Indian rupee INR 570 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,522 139,537 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,839 24,833 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,321 38,416 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,922 32,844 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,528 29,464 1 South African rand ZAR 2,854 2,833 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,862 4,863 1 Russian ruble RUB 579 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,507 30,412 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,103 31,060 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,216 49,260 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,101 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,407 35,436 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,292 9,293 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,501 6,496 100 Thai baths THB 125,567 125,900 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,019 10,034 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,508 35,424 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,304 49,241 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,866 9,849 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,505 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,952 2,951 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,806 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,700 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,427 83,690 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,705 3,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,658 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,931 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,346 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,147 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

