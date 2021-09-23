Iranian currency rates for September 23

Finance 23 September 2021 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to September 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,304 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Sept.23

Iranian rial on Sept.22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,408

57,385

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,539

45,472

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,856

4,843

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,873

4,838

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,631

6,623

1 Indian rupee

INR

570

570

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,522

139,537

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,839

24,833

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,321

38,416

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,394

5,394

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,922

32,844

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,528

29,464

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,854

2,833

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,862

4,863

1 Russian ruble

RUB

579

576

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,507

30,412

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,103

31,060

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,216

49,260

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,103

2,101

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,407

35,436

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,292

9,293

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,501

6,496

100 Thai baths

THB

125,567

125,900

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,019

10,034

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,508

35,424

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,304

49,241

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,866

9,849

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,505

13,506

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,952

2,951

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,806

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,427

83,690

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,705

3,706

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,658 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,931 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,346 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,147 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

