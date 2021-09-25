Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 13 1.7 Sept. 20 1.7 Sept. 14 1.7 Sept. 21 1.7 Sept. 15 1.7 Sept. 22 1.7 Sept. 16 1.7 Sept. 23 1.7 Sept. 17 1.7 Sept. 24 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0049 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1,993. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.013 (0.6 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 13 2,0066 Sept. 20 1,9912 Sept. 14 2,0089 Sept. 21 1,9944 Sept. 15 2,007 Sept. 22 1,9921 Sept. 16 2,0077 Sept. 23 1,99 Sept. 17 2,0014 Sept. 24 1,9961 Average weekly 2,006 Average weekly 1,993

The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 13 0.0233 Sept. 20 0.0232 Sept. 14 0.0234 Sept. 21 0.0232 Sept. 15 0.0233 Sept. 22 0.0233 Sept. 16 0.0235 Sept. 23 0.0233 Sept. 17 0.0234 Sept. 24 0.0234 Average weekly 0.0234 Average weekly 0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0026 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.196. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.005 manat (2.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 13 0.2008 Sept. 20 0.1965 Sept. 14 0.2015 Sept. 21 0.1961 Sept. 15 0.2013 Sept. 22 0.1971 Sept. 16 0.2015 Sept. 23 0.1962 Sept. 17 0.1992 Sept. 24 0.1939 Average weekly 0.201 Average weekly 0.196

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni