Iranian currency rates for November 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to November 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,681 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.9 Iranian rial on Nov.8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,964 56,685 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,990 46,045 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,899 4,886 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,939 4,908 1 Danish krone DKK 6,545 6,532 1 Indian rupee INR 569 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,216 138,867 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,672 24,713 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,120 37,053 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,393 5,397 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,758 33,732 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,126 29,888 1 South African rand ZAR 2,816 2,790 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,338 4,342 1 Russian ruble RUB 590 590 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,199 31,091 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,179 31,098 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,275 49,496 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,084 2,083 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,339 35,213 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,216 9,233 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,571 6,564 100 Thai baths THB 127,539 126,114 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,107 10,096 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,578 35,540 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,681 48,563 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,787 9,786 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,291 13,278 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,944 2,922 1 Afghan afghani AFN 461 462 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,180 17,162 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,884 83,723 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,729 3,723 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,013 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,247 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,800 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,906 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 276,000-279,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

