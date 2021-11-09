Iranian currency rates for November 9

Finance 9 November 2021 11:12 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to November 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,681 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Nov.9

Iranian rial on Nov.8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,964

56,685

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,990

46,045

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,899

4,886

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,939

4,908

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,545

6,532

1 Indian rupee

INR

569

567

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,216

138,867

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,672

24,713

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,120

37,053

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,393

5,397

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,758

33,732

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,126

29,888

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,816

2,790

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,338

4,342

1 Russian ruble

RUB

590

590

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,199

31,091

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,179

31,098

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,275

49,496

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,084

2,083

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,339

35,213

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,216

9,233

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,571

6,564

100 Thai baths

THB

127,539

126,114

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,107

10,096

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,578

35,540

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

48,681

48,563

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,787

9,786

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,291

13,278

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,944

2,922

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

461

462

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,180

17,162

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,884

83,723

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,729

3,723

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,013

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,247 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,800 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,906 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 276,000-279,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

---




