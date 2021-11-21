Iranian currency rates for November 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to November 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,384 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.21 Iranian rial on Nov.20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,464 56,580 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,223 45,342 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,695 4,711 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,710 4,734 1 Danish krone DKK 6,372 6,392 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,453 138,791 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,113 23,991 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,842 36,904 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,223 33,244 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,377 29,466 1 South African rand ZAR 2,668 2,673 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,740 3,748 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,384 30,475 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,849 30,898 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,965 48,017 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,081 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,196 35,172 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,159 9,148 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,576 6,576 100 Thai baths THB 127,940 128,079 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,051 10,040 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,368 35,312 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,384 47,526 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,698 9,695 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,496 13,484 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,953 2,949 1 Afghan afghani AFN 450 451 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,004 16,868 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,167 83,212 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,746 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,455 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,620 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,321 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur