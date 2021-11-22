Iran facing budget deficit - Iranian VP

Finance 22 November 2021 10:48 (UTC+04:00)
Iran facing budget deficit - Iranian VP
Azerbaijan's tourism agency prepares project for tourism dev’t in Karabakh
Azerbaijan's tourism agency prepares project for tourism dev’t in Karabakh
Georgian domestic tourism shows positive recovery – PMC
Georgian domestic tourism shows positive recovery – PMC
UAE launch additional flights to Georgia
UAE launch additional flights to Georgia
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves eyed Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued in trade sector Finance 10:52
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Albania in 9M2021 Turkey 10:52
Iran facing budget deficit - Iranian VP Finance 10:48
Iran to store liquid fuel for sustainable power production Oil&Gas 10:43
Iran confronts illegal smuggling of goods from South Korea Business 10:35
Georgia shares data on TOP-5 commodities in domestic export Georgia 10:30
Azerbaijani justice minister reveals number of people released under amnesty act Society 10:29
Student Spartakiad dedicated to 10th anniversary of establishment of Baku Higher Oil School kicks off at BHOS (PHOTO) Society 10:27
Turkey registers more companies with Russian capital for 10M2021 Turkey 10:26
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:25
Iran, Russia trade increases Business 10:24
Syria to lift ban on car parts import from Iran Business 10:18
Iranian currency rates for November 22 Finance 10:14
Iran to increase investment in oil sector Oil&Gas 10:13
Iran to begin drilling work in Khuzestan province Oil&Gas 09:58
Iran, Georgia to increase trade co-op Finance 09:49
Australia to allow entry for fully-vaccinated visa holders from Dec. 1 Other News 09:47
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 22 Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran's affordable housing plan to reduce rising prices in housing sector - Property Advisers Union Construction 09:25
Iran boosts gas condensate export capacity in Persian Gulf Oil&Gas 09:23
UK to require charge points for electric vehicles in new buildings Europe 09:22
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 09:21
Iran records increase in international passenger transportation via airports Transport 09:21
Number of international flights via Iranian airports up Transport 09:20
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of loans issued in housing, construction sector Finance 09:19
Iran provides several loans in industrial and mining sectors Finance 09:17
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks increase Finance 09:15
Iran's trade turnover with neighboring countries - on positive balance - IRICA Business 09:14
"Some fatalities" reported after vehicle plows into Wisconsin parade: police US 08:55
Turkey welcomes deal reached in Sudan: Foreign Ministry Turkey 08:37
USAID aims to assist Uzbekistan to meet its national energy priorities (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
Kazakhstan adds 921 new daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:17
Austria powers down public life as fourth COVID-19 lockdown begins Europe 06:45
4 killed, 4 injured in firing in SW Pakistan World 05:59
UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on Dec. 10-12 World 05:21
At least 1 dead, more than 20 injured after SUV drives through Waukesha Holiday Parade US 04:33
US missionaries say two of 17 abductees freed in Haiti Other News 03:51
COVID vaccination efficacy goes down in 6-8 months - vaccine developer World 03:15
Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrest Europe 02:08
UK records another 40,004 new coronavirus cases Europe 01:25
Clashes break out in Brussels in protests over coronavirus restrictions Europe 00:25
Iran is satisfied with the development of bilateral trade relations with Azerbaijan Politics 21 November 23:44
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 21 November 22:43
Jordan enters 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic: health ministry Arab World 21 November 22:40
France to send police special forces to violence-hit Guadeloupe Europe 21 November 21:34
Hamilton wins in Qatar with Verstappen second Other News 21 November 20:51
US to provide 30 more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 21 November 20:36
National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is like my own - Ukrainian athlete Society 21 November 20:35
Georgian Finance Ministry to launch new programme with International Monetary Fund Georgia 21 November 20:01
Baku holds closing ceremony of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO) Society 21 November 19:51
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran increased - Deputy PM Economy 21 November 19:22
Each medal is new experience: FIG World Championships silver medalist, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin Society 21 November 18:58
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in team all-around of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 21 November 18:42
Russian gymnasts won gold in team all-around at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 18:36
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price drops Finance 21 November 17:59
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan over 8M2021 Business 21 November 17:59
Rasht-Astara railway project - important for Iran, Azerbaijan – Iranian Minister Transport 21 November 17:56
Deposit return scheme set to join Turkey’s zero waste project Turkey 21 November 17:47
Vaccination rate increases fourfold after pension bonuses in Georgia Georgia 21 November 17:44
Thorough preparations for meeting between Putin and Biden are underway - senior diplomat Russia 21 November 17:38
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in individual trampoline jumping of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 21 November 17:09
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 16:55
British gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 21 November 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,889 more COVID-19 cases, 2,537 recoveries Society 21 November 16:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 21 Society 21 November 16:03
Israeli PM sets goal to vaccinate children aged 5-11 Israel 21 November 15:46
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in double mini-trampoline, tumbling of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 21 November 15:46
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 15:21
Azerbaijani gymnast performs in final at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 21 November 15:16
Swedish gymnast ranks first in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 14:58
Swapping gas from neighboring countries to Azerbaijan - on Iran's agenda – Minister Oil&Gas 21 November 14:52
Russian president, Armenian PM discuss situation in Karabakh Russia 21 November 14:46
IRICA reveals data on value of Iran’s trade turnover with Turkey Business 21 November 14:25
Final day of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships starts in Baku (PHOTO) Society 21 November 14:24
Russia's COVID-19 cases climbed by 36,970 in last 24 hours - crisis center Russia 21 November 14:17
Azerbaijan, Russia agree to lift some restrictions on export of fruits, vegetables Economy 21 November 14:00
2 rgns of Kazakhstan still in COVID-19 ‘red area’ Kazakhstan 21 November 13:40
Former Georgian president appeals to US president Georgia 21 November 13:35
Azerbaijan unveils volume in generation, distribution, supply of electricity, gas, steam Economy 21 November 13:01
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 21 November 12:56
Gunman kills one in Jerusalem’s Old City, shot dead by Israeli police Israel 21 November 12:46
Iranian currency rates for November 21 Finance 21 November 12:14
Azerbaijan discloses cost of goods and services sold in 10M2021 Economy 21 November 11:54
Turkmenistan increases imports of Turkish leather goods Turkey 21 November 11:19
Georgia reports 3,357 coronavirus cases Georgia 21 November 11:17
TOP 5 countries that import polyethylene from Uzbekistan in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 21 November 10:57
7,155 doses of coronavirus vaccine given in Kyrgyzstan in past day Kyrgyzstan 21 November 10:55
Value of Iran’s trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases Business 21 November 10:54
Second round of presidential polls kicks off in Bulgaria Europe 21 November 10:20
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached Arab World 21 November 09:51
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,510,413 Other News 21 November 09:22
Miner killed in accident at Coronado Global Resources mine in Australia World 21 November 08:36
Iran eyes increasing investment in renewable energy Iran 21 November 08:00
Iran’s 14% growth exports to EU this year Iran 21 November 07:56
1,047 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr, total at 963,828 Kazakhstan 21 November 07:14
China reports 17 new coronavirus cases for Nov 20 vs 23 day earlier Other News 21 November 06:25
Migrants from 12 countries among 600 found in two trucks in Mexico Other News 21 November 05:44
New COVID-19 measures enter into force in Belgium Europe 21 November 05:03
All news