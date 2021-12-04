Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Nov. 22
|
1,7
|
Nov. 29
|
1,7
|
Nov. 23
|
1,7
|
Nov. 30
|
1,7
|
Nov. 24
|
1,7
|
Dec. 1
|
1,7
|
Nov. 25
|
1,7
|
Dec. 2
|
1,7
|
Nov. 26
|
1,7
|
Dec. 3
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0036 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0116 and amounted to 1.9219.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Nov. 22
|
1,9169
|
Nov. 29
|
1,9172
|
Nov. 23
|
1,9100
|
Nov. 30
|
1,9204
|
Nov. 24
|
1,9105
|
Dec. 1
|
1,9262
|
Nov. 25
|
1,9065
|
Dec. 2
|
1,9253
|
Nov. 26
|
1,9076
|
Dec. 3
|
1,9208
|
Average weekly
|
1,9103
|
Average weekly
|
1,9219
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained increased by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Nov. 22
|
0,0232
|
Nov. 29
|
0,0227
|
Nov. 23
|
0,0227
|
Nov. 30
|
0,0229
|
Nov. 24
|
0,0229
|
Dec. 1
|
0,023
|
Nov. 25
|
0,0227
|
Dec. 2
|
0,0229
|
Nov. 26
|
0,0225
|
Dec. 3
|
0,023
|
Average weekly
|
0,0228
|
Average weekly
|
0,0229
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0136 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1292. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0142 manat (9.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Nov. 22
|
0,1521
|
Nov. 29
|
0,1374
|
Nov. 23
|
0,1489
|
Nov. 30
|
0,1334
|
Nov. 24
|
0,1334
|
Dec. 1
|
0,1253
|
Nov. 25
|
0,1421
|
Dec. 2
|
0,1264
|
Nov. 26
|
0,1407
|
Dec. 3
|
0,1238
|
Average weekly
|
0,1434
|
Average weekly
|
0,1292
