Non-oil exports in Azerbaijan to reach record high – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

According to updated forecasts, this year's non-oil exports in Azerbaijan will reach a record high and exceed $2.6 billion, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“We continue our efforts to diversify the economy and increase transparency, in line with our sustainable development priorities,” the minister tweeted.