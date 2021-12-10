Revenues from compulsory state social insurance contributions increase in Azerbaijan
Russia expects rapid formation of Azerbaijani, Armenian delegations as part of border delimitation commission – MFA
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures to speed up economic dev't in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
Latvia sees co-operation with Azerbaijan in solar installation dev’t as particularly positive – state secretary
New platforms for effective interaction with youth must be developed and created - Azerbaijani minister