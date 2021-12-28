Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28

Finance 28 December 2021 10:04 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to December 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,577 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Dec.28

Iranian rial on Dec.27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,435

56,230

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,773

45,665

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,615

4,602

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,751

4,748

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,399

6,391

1 Indian rupee

INR

561

559

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,749

138,502

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,530

23,597

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,571

36,653

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,385

5,385

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,816

32,755

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,602

28,628

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,706

2,698

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,651

3,936

1 Russian ruble

RUB

572

571

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,396

30,326

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,952

30,903

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,977

49,491

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,068

2,075

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,011

34,914

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,133

9,136

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,594

6,596

100 Thai baths

THB

125,288

125,671

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,041

10,012

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,385

35,399

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

47,577

47,603

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,672

9,698

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,637

13,616

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,954

2,950

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

407

408

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,649

16,701

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,709

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,631

83,922

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,721

3,722

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,355 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,208 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,394 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,876 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

---

Tags:
