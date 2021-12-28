Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to December 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,577 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.28 Iranian rial on Dec.27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,435 56,230 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,773 45,665 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,615 4,602 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,751 4,748 1 Danish krone DKK 6,399 6,391 1 Indian rupee INR 561 559 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,749 138,502 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,530 23,597 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,571 36,653 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,816 32,755 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,602 28,628 1 South African rand ZAR 2,706 2,698 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,651 3,936 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,396 30,326 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,952 30,903 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,977 49,491 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,068 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,011 34,914 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,133 9,136 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,594 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 125,288 125,671 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,041 10,012 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,385 35,399 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,577 47,603 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,672 9,698 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,637 13,616 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,954 2,950 1 Afghan afghani AFN 407 408 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,649 16,701 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,631 83,922 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,355 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,208 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,394 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,876 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

