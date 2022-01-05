Central Bank of Azerbaijan issues license to new investment company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has issued a license to the Trony Investment Company CJSC, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

Thereby, the number of licensed investment companies has reached 12 in the country.

It should be mentioned that on October 27, 2021, the State Tax Service registered Trony Investment Company CJSC. The authorized capital of the company is 360,000 manat ($211,760).