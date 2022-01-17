Market capitalization of Baku Stock Exchange reaches highest level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The market capitalization of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) increased by 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) in 2021 and reached the highest level in its history, Trend reports citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the statement, the trade turnover on the stock exchange amounted to 15.3 billion manat ($9 billion) in 2021 for the first time in 21 years of its operation.

Also in 2021, a record volume of corporate securities (excluding mortgage bonds) was registered on the BSE, and 33 securities placements worth 376 million manat ($221.3 million) were carried out. In 2018-2020, 26 corporate securities totaling 350 million manat ($206 million) were placed on the Baku Stock Exchange, said the statement.

The volume of repo transactions on the BSE amounted to 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion) in 2021, which is the highest figure in its history. The total volume of transactions on the stock exchange for 2018-2020 reached a total of 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion).