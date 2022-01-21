Azerbaijan names most profitable non-oil fields in terms of tax revenue growth
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
The highest growth rates of tax revenues in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector were recorded in catering – 84.1 percent, retail trade – 53.7 percent, industrial sector – 29.3 percent, and the service business – 19.7 percent in 2021, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.
Jabbarov tweeted that revenues from VAT in the non-oil industry increased by 17 percent, from excises – by 25 percent, and from income tax – by 16.3 percent in 2021.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Goals of Advisor to French President's Cabinet, EU Special Representative for S.Caucasus's visit to Azerbaijan named (Exclusive)
Kazakh National Bank to ensure balance of foreign exchange market until full restoration of confidence in tenge