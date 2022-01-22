Iranian currency rates for January 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to January 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,656 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.22 Iranian rial on Jan.20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,953 57,222 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,057 45,868 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,570 4,614 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,727 4,793 1 Danish krone DKK 6,403 6,403 1 Indian rupee INR 566 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,960 138,926 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,842 23,837 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,934 36,752 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,489 33,589 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,254 28,531 1 South African rand ZAR 2,786 2,746 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,120 3,142 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 550 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,236 30,348 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,253 31,172 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,088 48,815 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,071 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,304 35,271 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,187 9,191 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,626 6,620 100 Thai baths THB 127,410 127,559 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,031 10,017 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,244 35,332 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,656 47,650 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,631 9,618 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,644 13,654 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,930 2,924 1 Afghan afghani AFN 401 400 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,331 16,234 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,951 81,589 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,714 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,960 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,666 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,046 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,691 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.

