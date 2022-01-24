Azerbaijani Health Insurance Agency open tender to buy ICT equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan for Compulsory Health Insurance (CHI) has announced an open tender to engage services for the purchase of ICT equipment and licenses.

The tender participation fee is 600 manat ($352.9).

Those wishing to participate in the tender should send the necessary documents by 17:00 (GMT +4) February 11, 2022, and the proposals - until 18:00 February 21, 2022.

The opening of the tender packages will take place on 18:00 February 22, 2022.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+994 12) 310-07-70 (ext: 2022)

Contact: Anar Rahimov

Address: L.Tolstoy str. 170, Baku, Azerbaijan.