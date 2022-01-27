Assets of Azerbaijan's Yelo Bank increase in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The assets of Azerbaijani Yelo Bank grew in 2021, the bank told Trend.

According to the bank, this figure amounted to nearly 533 million manat ($313.5 million), up by 143 million manat ($84.1 million), or 36.6 percent on annual basis.

In 2022 the bank's loan portfolio reached 446 million manat ($262.3 million), which is 140 million manat ($82.3 million), or 45.7 percent more than in 2020.

Meanwhile, the bank's deposit portfolio rose by 79 million manat ($46.4 million), or 33.6 percent year on year, exceeding 314 million manat ($184.7 million).

Besides, in 2021, the total capital of the bank equaled 67 million manat ($39.4 million), an increase of 10 million manat ($5.8 million), or 17.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Yelo Bank's profit from interest incomes for the year topped 38 million manat ($22.3 million).