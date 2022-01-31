Iranian currency rates for January 31

Finance 31 January 2022 10:34 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to January 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,830 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Jan.31

Iranian rial on Jan.30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,285

56,282

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,121

45,119

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,452

4,452

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,677

4,677

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,291

6,291

1 Indian rupee

INR

560

560

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,338

138,344

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,767

23,767

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,455

36,456

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,390

5,390

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,901

32,894

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,468

27,488

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,694

2,696

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,098

3,099

1 Russian ruble

RUB

538

538

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,389

29,379

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,997

30,997

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,500

49,450

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,078

2,078

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,957

34,957

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,133

9,152

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,603

6,603

100 Thai baths

THB

125,579

125,582

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,022

10,022

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,701

34,703

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,830

46,828

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,660

9,660

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,710

13,710

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,921

2,921

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

407

407

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,121

16,123

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,114

82,116

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,719

3,719

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,975

11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,930 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,168 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,752 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,730 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.

---

