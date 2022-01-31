Iranian currency rates for January 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to January 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,830 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.31 Iranian rial on Jan.30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,285 56,282 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,121 45,119 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,452 4,452 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,677 4,677 1 Danish krone DKK 6,291 6,291 1 Indian rupee INR 560 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,338 138,344 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,767 23,767 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,455 36,456 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,901 32,894 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,468 27,488 1 South African rand ZAR 2,694 2,696 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,098 3,099 1 Russian ruble RUB 538 538 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,389 29,379 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,997 30,997 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,500 49,450 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,078 2,078 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,957 34,957 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,133 9,152 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,603 6,603 100 Thai baths THB 125,579 125,582 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,022 10,022 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,701 34,703 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,830 46,828 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,660 9,660 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,710 13,710 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,921 2,921 1 Afghan afghani AFN 407 407 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,121 16,123 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,114 82,116 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,975 11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,930 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,168 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,752 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,730 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.

