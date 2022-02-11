Azerbaijan to put AGBank's property up for auction
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
A property of Azerbaijan’s AGBank OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, will be put up for auction at the Baku Auction Center on March 2, 2022, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.
The property of the bank is a land plot of 0.1 hectares, located in the village of Dalghaly, Khachmaz district.
Its starting price is 45,000 manat ($26,470).
Those wishing to take part in the auction can submit the necessary documents to: A.Salamzade street 2C (3rd floor), Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.
