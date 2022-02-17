Iranian currency rates for February 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 6 have decreased in price, compared to February 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,797 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.17 Iranian rial on Feb.16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,042 56,868 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,554 45,360 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,529 4,533 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,734 4,723 1 Danish krone DKK 6,425 6,413 1 Indian rupee INR 560 559 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,732 138,820 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,849 23,811 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,386 36,318 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,101 32,950 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,008 27,887 1 South African rand ZAR 2,789 2,783 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,082 3,083 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,161 30,033 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,261 31,237 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,926 48,762 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,077 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,966 34,876 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,171 9,171 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,629 6,629 100 Thai baths THB 130,070 129,627 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,035 10,034 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,064 35,092 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,797 47,729 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,814 9,782 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,978 13,956 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,944 2,942 1 Afghan afghani AFN 459 459 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,415 16,356 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,830 81,885 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,722 3,716 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,130 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,306 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,254 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,992 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 262,000-265,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur