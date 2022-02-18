Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Azerbaijan is interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments, Vice President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic Vugar Zeynalov said during a conference entitled "Innovative activity of small and medium-sized enterprises during the stabilization of economic growth in the post-COVID-19 pandemic", Trend reports.

Zeynalov said that currently, several Turkish banks operate in Azerbaijan.

“We are interested in integrating the legislative base and financial instruments of the Turkic-speaking countries in Azerbaijan, and the government of our country has already begun to work in this sphere,” the vice-president said.

The vice-president added that the creation of such a legal framework will help increase the number of banks of the Turkic-speaking countries in Azerbaijan.

Baku is hosting a conference entitled "Innovative activity of small and medium-sized enterprises during the stabilization of economic growth in the post-COVID-19 pandemic" on February 18, in which Azerbaijani MPs, the deputy secretary general of TurkPA, the chairman of the board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, etc. are participating.

