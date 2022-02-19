Iranian currency rates for February 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 24 have decreased in price, compared to February 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,575 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.19 Iranian rial on Feb.17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,050 57,042 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,601 45,554 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,470 4,529 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,669 4,734 1 Danish krone DKK 6,396 6,425 1 Indian rupee INR 563 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,889 138,732 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,825 23,849 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,497 36,386 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,942 33,101 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,111 28,008 1 South African rand ZAR 2,776 2,789 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,076 3,082 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,128 30,161 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,206 31,261 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,835 48,926 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,074 2,077 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,140 34,966 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,152 9,171 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,640 6,629 100 Thai baths THB 130,549 130,070 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,032 10,035 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,093 35,064 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,575 47,797 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,802 9,814 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,108 13,978 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,944 1 Afghan afghani AFN 458 459 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,357 16,415 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,665 81,830 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,751 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,263 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,299 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,153 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 260,000-263,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.

