Iranian currency rates for February 19

Finance 19 February 2022 11:30 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Elnur Baghishov

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 24 have decreased in price, compared to February 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,575 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb.19

Iranian rial on Feb.17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,050

57,042

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,601

45,554

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,470

4,529

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,669

4,734

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,396

6,425

1 Indian rupee

INR

563

560

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,889

138,732

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,825

23,849

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,497

36,386

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,385

5,384

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,942

33,101

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,111

28,008

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,776

2,789

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,076

3,082

1 Russian ruble

RUB

545

559

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,128

30,161

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,206

31,261

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,835

48,926

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,074

2,077

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,140

34,966

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,152

9,171

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,640

6,629

100 Thai baths

THB

130,549

130,070

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,032

10,035

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,093

35,064

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,575

47,797

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,802

9,814

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,108

13,978

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,928

2,944

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

458

459

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,357

16,415

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,665

81,830

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,721

3,722

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,751 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,263 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,299 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,153 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 260,000-263,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
