Turnover of Baku Stock Exchange increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The turnover of securities on Azerbaijan’s Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) grew as of February 28, 2022, Trend reports citing BSE.

According to the BSE, this figure exceeded 3.18 billion manat ($1.87 billion), up by 11.5 percent since January 1, 2021.

Over 1.6 million manat ($940,000), or 51 percent of BSE’s turnover accounted for the state securities, which is decline of 54.6 percent on annual basis.

Besides, according to the BSE, the volume of trade in corporate securities increased by 2.1 times and amounted to 144.1 million manat ($84.7 million), and repo transactions - by 2.4 times, making up 1.4 billion manat ($820 million).

BSE’s capitalization amounted to 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar. 3)