Iranian currency rates for March 3

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to March 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,650 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 3 Iranian rial on March 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,142 55,936 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,573 45,692 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,337 4,355 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,732 4,727 1 Danish krone DKK 6,270 6,270 1 Indian rupee INR 556 554 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,526 138,621 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,652 23,654 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,337 36,556 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,180 33,047 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,469 28,368 1 South African rand ZAR 2,747 2,723 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,974 3,005 1 Russian ruble RUB 399 362 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,586 30,436 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,978 30,923 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,184 49,077 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,074 2,083 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,705 34,588 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,118 9,112 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,645 6,654 100 Thai baths THB 129,109 128,340 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,014 10,017 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,907 34,862 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,650 46,629 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,472 8,589 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,100 13,109 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,921 2,916 1 Afghan afghani AFN 461 459 1 Belarus ruble BYN 13,651 13,490 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,546 81,768 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,015

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,221 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,087 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,504 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,740 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.

