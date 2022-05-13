Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund pays interest on bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan has made another payment of interest on bonds, Trend reports citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the bond fund prospectus, a certain part of the nominal residual value of securities is paid in addition to interest paid on the bond payment date, which is equal to the share of principal debt payments on assets included in mortgage coverage.

BSE noted that the issuer made another payment of interest on the bonds on May 12.

The amount of balance at the face value of specified bonds was 735.07 manat ($432.4).

Interest income in the amount of three percent will be calculated based on this amount, with regular payments.