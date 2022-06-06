Iranian currency rates for June 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 15 have decreased in price, compared to June 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,023 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 6 Iranian rial on June 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,457 52,365 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,670 43,544 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,400 4,260 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,451 4,428 1 Danish krone DKK 6,054 6,009 1 Indian rupee INR 542 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,765 137,191 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,246 21,249 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,043 32,285 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,322 33,147 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,577 27,169 1 South African rand ZAR 2,694 2,688 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,559 2,558 1 Russian ruble RUB 663 653 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,300 30,080 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,567 30,537 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 47,128 47,241 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,16 1,169 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,799 33,809 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,809 8,825 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,307 6,282 100 Thai baths THB 122,354 122,282 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,569 9,583 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,567 33,685 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,023 44,698 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,676 9,898 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,139 14,001 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,910 2,884 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,351 80,005 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,736 3,693 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,981 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,385 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,552 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,924 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 338,000-341,000 rials.

