...
Iranian currency rates for June 6

6 June 2022
Iranian currency rates for June 6

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 15 have decreased in price, compared to June 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,023 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 6

Iranian rial on June 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,457

52,365

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,670

43,544

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,400

4,260

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,451

4,428

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,054

6,009

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

542

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,765

137,191

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,246

21,249

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,043

32,285

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,322

33,147

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,577

27,169

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,694

2,688

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,559

2,558

1 Russian ruble

RUB

663

653

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,300

30,080

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,567

30,537

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

47,128

47,241

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,16

1,169

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,799

33,809

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,809

8,825

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,307

6,282

100 Thai baths

THB

122,354

122,282

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,569

9,583

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,567

33,685

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,023

44,698

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,676

9,898

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,139

14,001

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,910

2,884

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

79,351

80,005

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,736

3,693

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,981 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,385 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,552 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,924 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 338,000-341,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

